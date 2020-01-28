This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Jan. 24
7:09 p.m.: An officer responded to the 600 block of East 13th Street in reference to a subject at the residence refusing to leave. The subject was located east of the address and was disoriented, confused and exhibiting signs of being in a drug-induced delusional state. The subject was taken into protective custody. While at the hospital the subject resisted arrest, causing injury to an officer. Tamalon L. Craig, 27, of the 2400 block of West Main Street, was arrested for felony third-degree assault and felony resisting arrest.
Jan. 25
1:55 a.m.: A subject was observed attempting to get a car out of a ditch to the south of West 16th Street just off the Katy Trail to the east of South Osage Avenue. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Raymond D. Ruble, 37, of the 500 block of East 15th Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was taken to the Sedalia Police Department for further testing. Ruble was released with a citation of driving while intoxicated and a court date.
12:50 p.m.: A traffic stop was performed on a vehicle that did not have any rear license plate lights in the area of West Saline Street and Veterans Memorial Drive. A computer check revealed the driver had an active Pettis County warrant and suspended driver’s license. Jordan Q. Webb, 26, of the 500 block of North Missouri Avenue, was arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear and driving with a suspended license.
3:54 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3400 block of West Broadway Boulevard because it was bearing the license plates of another vehicle. An investigation revealed there was methamphetamine and marijuana in the vehicle. Christina M. Rice, 32, of the 3800 block of Southgate Drive, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Aaron J. Brown, 37, of Green Ridge, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The third occupant was issued a municipal summons for possession of marijuana.
7:17 p.m.: An officer responded to Bothwell Regional Health Center for the report of a subject trespassing. Following an investigation, Shirley J. Baker, 83, was arrested for trespassing.
Jan. 26
7:59 p.m.: Officers made contact with a subject known to have an arrest warrant in the 1800 block of South Montgomery Avenue. The subject was arrested for four City of Sedalia warrants in addition to driving with a revoked license and identity theft. Rodrigo Q. Marcos, 25, of the 1800 block of South Montgomery Avenue, was arrested for failure to appear, identity theft, and driving while revoked.
Jan. 27
12:48 a.m.: A traffic stop was initiated at about Winchester Drive and West Broadway Boulevard for improper registration. It was discovered the driver was suspended. The driver was found in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a fake $100 bill. Samantha L. Batzel, 32, of Windsor, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery, and driving with a suspended license.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Jan. 24
8:30 p.m.: An individual reported their residence in the 19000 block of Rieckhoff Road was broken into the night prior. Several items were reported stolen including a handgun.
Jan. 25
6:21 a.m.: A deputy took a report of a stolen blue Yamaha Rhino UTV from the 33000 block of state Route E.
Jan. 26
3:30 p.m.: Deputies took a report of stolen two pet birds in the 29000 block of U.S. Route 50 and the 2800 block of South Ingram Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Jan. 24
12:09 p.m.: Danny L. Rank, 30, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended.
12:09 p.m.: Amanda V. Allen, 31, of Clinton, was arrested in Benton County for a felony Benton County warrant, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
9:04 p.m.: Alexis P. Lyon, 17, of Lincoln, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated-drugs.
Jan. 25
2:25 p.m.: Shayne H. Simshauser, 23, of Jefferson City, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.
3:38 p.m.: Richard W. Long, 53, of Kansas City, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
6:08 p.m.: Gary A. Black, 32, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for felony driving while intoxicated, less than 35 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.
10:44 p.m.: Emily E. McCoy, 20, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and minor in possession.
Jan. 26
1:05 a.m.: Shelby M. Smith, 30, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, and failure to signal.
1:05 a.m.: William J. Fleeger, 53, of Independence, was arrested in Johnson County for felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:48 p.m.: Eric A. Fizer, 34, of Blackwater, was arrested in Saline County for driving while intoxicated.
8:41 p.m.: Keith P. Froling, 56, of Stover, was arrested in Morgan County for driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
8:45 p.m.: Trevor J. Smith, 26, of Rolla, was arrested in Saline County for felony trafficking a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:01 p.m.: Shaun P. McNulty, 34, of Rolla, was arrested in Saline County for felony trafficking a controlled substance.
Jan. 27
12:07 a.m.: Angela M. Young, 38, of Linn Creek, was arrested in Henry County for a felony Camden County Sheriff’s Department warrant.
