This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Jan. 9
1:30 p.m.: Tanner E. Angeles Ellis, 18, of the 200 block of East Second Street, and Travis K. Holt, 20, of Maryville, received a municipal court summons for a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer was checking the area of East Ham Street and East Hogan Street when he found a truck parked on private property. The officer spoke with the two truck occupants, Angeles Ellis and Holt, and detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside. A search reportedly revealed a marijuana pipe in the bed of the truck. Angeles Ellis and Holt reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana from the pipe. The officer issued both of them a municipal court summons and released them from the scene.
Jan. 14
2:20 p.m.: Brenda K. Broce, 50, of the 23000 block of Route MM, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of stealing from a building. An officer was dispatched to the 1700 block of West Broadway Boulevard for a theft report. The complainant said an employee had been stealing from the business, and he found about $300 worth of items that had been taken at the time of the report. An officer contacted Broce, and she agreed to come to the police station to talk with an officer. She reportedly admitted to taking items from the business. The officer arrested her and booked her at the Pettis County Jail.
Incidents
Jan. 10
8 a.m.: An officer stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Sedalia. The two subjects in the vehicle both claimed to have no knowledge that the vehicle was stolen. The driver said she was borrowing it from two subjects who were at the residence they just came from. Both subjects were released from the traffic stop so officers could assist the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office with locating the subjects who were reported to still be at the residence. SPD is submitting a charge of receiving stolen property to the state prosecutor against the driver.
Jan. 14
11:35 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 2600 block of Wing Avenue for a report of harassment. The victim said her ex-husband contacted her 40 times between 9:30 a.m. Sunday and 11:25 a.m. Monday about their son being ill, even though she had told him she would keep him updated. He continued to call after she and a Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy told him to stop calling her. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has opened a case into the incident, and SPD will send this additional information to assist the investigation.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Jan. 14
7:45 p.m.: Jacob Basham was arrested on charges of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Deputies arrested Basham in the 100 block of Villa Drive after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance.
