This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 8
2:02 a.m.: An officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound on South Harding Avenue south of the tracks with no plates. It pulled into a residence in the 1100 block of South Harding Avenue where the officer made contact with the driver. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Samuel R. Watson, 28, of the 900 block of Mitchell Road, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
July 10
7:29 p.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched for a report of a careless and imprudent driver southbound on North Limit Avenue approaching Sedalia. Officers located the vehicle once it entered city limits on South Limit Avenue. The vehicle crossed over the yellow line into the turn lane while southbound at about West Ninth Street. A traffic stop was conducted in the 2400 block of South Limit Avenue. It was discovered the driver had a suspended license and a warrant. Raymond Hendrickson, 53, of Versailles, was arrested for driving with a suspended license and the warrant.
9:51 p.m.: A vehicle was stopped around South Harding Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard for failing to maintain the right half of the roadway. The odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and a warrant check revealed the driver did not have a license. The passenger also had a Pettis County warrant. Drae L. Marcum, 21, of the 24500 block of Oak Grove Lane, was arrested for the warrant. The driver was taken to the hospital and later taken to the Pettis County Jail where marijuana he attempted to conceal was located. Darien D. Douglas, 20, of the 200 block of East Johnson Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in a county jail, operating a vehicle on a highway without a license, driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
July 13
4:43 p.m.: An employee with the Sedalia Water Department found their water department vehicle was missing. The employee notified the department and the supervisor was able to locate the vehicle via GPS. Pettis County deputies recovered the vehicle and located the suspect who admitted to the theft. Justice K.T. Workman, 21, of the 700 block of East 13th Street, was arrested for stealing a vehicle.
10:56 p.m.: An officer responded to the 2100 block of East Ninth Street for a 911 call. The officer spoke with the two subjects involved and a witness. A suspect was determined and Jeremy W. Vineyard, 41, of the 2100 block of East Ninth Street, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
11:33 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Vermont avenue for a license violation. Drugs were observed in plain view resulting in a search of the vehicle where methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. The methamphetamine and other evidence were packed away consistent with drug sales. Paul S. Relle, 42, of West Main Street, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
July 5
4:13 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 3800 block of South Limit Avenue for a report of shoplifting. The subject that had a stolen item valued at $621.17 in their possession was released from the scene and trespassed from the store. After the subject was released, new evidence in the case was found. Charges were submitted to the prosecutor.
July 10
12:37 p.m.: An individual reported a work trailer was broken into on a job site in the 700 block of West Pettis Street. Construction-related equipment valued at approximately $4,000 was taken. There was no suspect information at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
July 13
6:32 p.m.: Deputies arrested Christian W. Ringer, of Excelsior Springs, for third-degree domestic assault which was alleged to have occurred prior to deputies initiating a vehicle stop on his vehicle for speeding.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 13
9:37 a.m.: Nanet D. Ashby, 39, of Windsor, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive in a single lane and cutting in on a tractor trailer.
10:18 p.m.: Chase T. Hundley, 30, of Versailles, was arrested in Morgan County for careless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated and no seat belt.
