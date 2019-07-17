This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 14
3:30 p.m.: An officer responded to a business in the 1500 block of South Limit Avenue for a complaint. The complainant said $240 cash was stolen by an employee. The employee was located and placed under arrest. Freddie M. Thomas Jr., 49, of the 1200 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested for stealing.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 15
5:34 p.m.: Courtney A. Owens, 23, of Chester, Virginia, was arrested in Johnson County for a Johnson County felony warrant, failure to register a vehicle, and no insurance.
