This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
July 26
9:03 p.m.: An officer was in the area of East Fifth Street and South Summit Avenue when they observed a vehicle with a defective front headlight. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was discovered to have a revoked driving status. A firearm was also located in the vehicle; the driver was prohibited from possessing a firearm. James C. Turley Jr., 48, of Nelson, was arrested for unlawful possession of a concealable weapon and driving while revoked.
10:41 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle with a passenger-side brake light out. The officer also smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped around West Second Street and South Prospect Avenue. The passenger attempted to conceal the marijuana down their pants and ignored commands to remove their hands from their pants. Laparis G. Moore, 40, of the 1800 block of South Barrett Avenue, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
July 27
12:55 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of South Sneed Avenue for an assault complaint. A caller reported they had been struck and choked by a subject known to them before the victim left the residence. The victim was located near the intersection of South Sneed Avenue and 20th Street. The suspect was contacted at the residence. Charles R. Lane, 50, of the 1600 block of Fifth Street, was arrested for second-degree domestic assault.
2:07 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the area of West Cooper Street and North Stewart Avenue in regards to a domestic assault. An investigation revealed a male and female got into a verbal argument and the female bit the male subject. Jameriah L. Alexander, 20, of North Quincy Avenue, was arrested for felony third-degree assault.
10:26 p.m.: An officer responded to a call of damaged property in the 1700 block of Seventh Street. The victim said the suspect had been at their house earlier and used a key to scratch the side of the vehicle. The suspect was located in the 1400 block of Prospect Avenue and arrested. The suspect was slightly intoxicated and refused to admit to any of the damage. Andrew Jones, 41, of the 1300 block of East Seventh Street, was arrested for second-degree property damage.
July 28
1:11 a.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on South Limit Avenue around Liberty Park Boulevard for no front plate. As the driver stepped out of the vehicle, methamphetamine fell from the driver. An investigation revealed the passenger also had methamphetamine on them. Michael D. Ward, 20, of Windsor, and Korbin M. Benn, 21, were both arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Incidents
July 26
7:38 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Thompson Boulevard in reference to a stolen vehicle. The complainant said a white 2008 Ford Ranger had been stolen overnight. An investigation revealed the suspects entered the storage shed and were able to access keys to the vehicle before taking it. Tools were also missing from the building.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
July 23
2:04 a.m.: Deputies attempted to stop a black two-door passenger car after it failed to yield and fled from deputies. The pursuit started in the area of U.S. Route 65 and Tiger Pride Boulevard north of U.S. Route 65. The driver, identified as Levi Markes, traveled to Sedalia city limits before turning around on a side street heading back towards U.S. Route 65. Speeds reached 120 mph south on U.S. Route 65. Markes turned onto state Route F traveling at speeds of 90 to 100 mph before continuing onto Tebo Road. Deputies terminated the pursuit for safety reasons. Deputies will be submitting charges on Markes.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
July 26
10:06 a.m.: Robert D. Burns, 45, of Festus, was arrested in Moniteau County for exceeding the posted speed limit and three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.
July 27
5:04 p.m.: James W. Dillard, 53, of Odessa, was arrested in Johnson County for felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no valid license plates.
8:14 p.m.: Michael J. Poindexter, 39, of Kansas City, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and driving while revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.