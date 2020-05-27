This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
May 25
4:44 p.m.: An officer performed a traffic stop in the 3200 block of South Limit Avenue for speeding. A computer check revealed the driver had a suspended license. Terry G. Doyle, 47, of the 1800 block of Honda Road, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
5:45 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business on Wisconsin Avenue regarding a shoplifting incident that had just occurred. As the officer was en route, he passed a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and the suspects were identified. Nicole R. Chumpraphai, 42, of the 1900 block of South Washington Avenue, and Mark A. Brookfelt, 26, of the 1600 block of South Engineer Avenue, were both arrested for stealing.
May 26
11:04 p.m.: A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of West 16th Street and Thompson Boulevard. It was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Danny C. Zeigler, 32, of Brianna Boulevard, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
May 27
12:36 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to a traffic complaint of a truck westbound on East Broadway Boulevard at about South Ingram Avenue failing to maintain their lane and swerving all over the roadway. The truck was located on northbound South Moniteau Avenue and was all over the road and went into the southbound lane twice. The driver refused to stop and led the officer on a pursuit which ended at South Lamine Avenue and East Pettis Street. David E. Taylor, 39, of the 400 block of North Prospect Avenue, was arrested for misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving while intoxicated.
Incidents
May 26
8:10 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of South Hancock Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run accident. The complainant said overnight someone damaged the rear of their work vehicle and left the scene, causing an estimated $1,000 worth of damage. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
9:20 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of West Broadway Boulevard regarding property damage. The officer was informed the home behind the residence also sustained damage. Overall, the total value of the damage caused was $775. Both complainants would like to press charges. No suspect information was available at the time of the report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
May 22
Deputies and members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a business in the 4700 block of South Limit Avenue for a disturbance involving a handgun. Dustin A. Schondelmeyer, of Sedalia, was taken into custody and placed on a 24-hour hold pending the filing of charges for unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.
May 24
11:14 p.m.: Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of U.S. Route 50 and state Route TT. Jaime M. Hawkins, of Kansas City, was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
May 23
11 a.m.: Deputies responded to the Pettis County Jail for a report of a fire. The fire was located in a holding cell by an individual. The subject was identified as Dustin A. Schondelmeyer who was in jail on a 24-hour investigative hold. When Schondelmeyer was told he had a warrant and would not be leaving, he pulled a lighter from his pocket and ignited it, causing the Styrofoam and paper in the center of his room to catch fire. Deputies were able to put out the fire. Charges are being submitted for first-degree arson and delivery and possession of a weapon in a county jail.
May 25
2:40 p.m.: Deputies responded to the area of the 28000 block of Prairie Road where a complainant stated a bullet struck their residence. There was no indication the bullet had been fired intentionally at the residence and may have been the result of an unintended ricochet. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
May 26
5:46 p.m.: Jeffery D. Dameron, 31, of Wheatland, was arrested in Benton County for a felony Miller County warrant, resisting arrest, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
