This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Nov. 7
10:37 a.m.: Terry Gene Doyle Sr., 46, of the 1800 block of Honda Road, was arrested in the 3100 block of Clinton Road for driving with a suspended license. An officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding. Dispatch advised the driver had a suspended license.
Nov. 8
1:40 a.m.: David J. Peak, 34, of Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of South Montgomery Avenue and East Seventh Street for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, driving with a revoked license and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon. An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for improper registration and an investigative stop for a subject with felony warrants. The vehicle failed to yield to the SPD vehicle’s emergency lights and a pursuit began. The suspect led officers through several city streets at a high rate of speed. It was ultimately stopped using stop sticks near South Crescent Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard. The driver threw out a methamphetamine pipe prior to being arrested. After the vehicle was searched, the driver was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail.
8:25 p.m.: Misty Dawn Coffelt, 38, of the 400 block of South Washington Avenue, was issued a municipal court summons near the intersection of East 13th Street and South Ohio Avenue for driving with a suspended license. Officers conducted an investigative traffic stop and the driver was found to have a suspended license.
Nov. 9
1:38 a.m.: Ashley Irene Moore, 32, of the 1600 block of Heck Avenue, and Shannon Dean Albright,35, of Hughesville, were arrested near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Marshall Avenue for possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. A search of the vehicle found heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Both the driver and the passenger were arrested.
1:51 a.m.: David L. Dean, 43, of Otterville, was arrested near the intersection of West Jefferson Street and North Osage Avenue for driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers conducted a traffic stop and discovered the driver had a suspended license. A search of the vehicle found drug paraphernalia.
12:28 p.m.: Martez L. Troy Jr., 34, of the 1200 block of Elm Hills Boulevard, was arrested near the intersection of North Grand Avenue and West Cooper Street for driving with a revoked license. An officer conducted a traffic stop for a stop sign violation and failure to yield. Dispatch advised the driver had a revoked license and that he had two Jackson County warrants.
8:18 p.m.: Timothy C. Brown, 38, of Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of West 15th Street and South Harrison Avenue for resisting arrest and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Officers attempted to stop a subject on a bicycle for a moving violation. The suspect ran on foot for a short distance before being placed into custody. He was found in possession of marijuana and had a no-bond felony warrant for a parole violation.
8:23 p.m.: Lekeya Chablis Dodson, 30, of the 900 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West Saline Street and Robinson Court for third-degree domestic assault. Sherman L. Ward, 22, of the 300 block of McAnally Court, was arrested for third-degree domestic assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Officers responded to the area for a reported disturbance. Officers made contact with the subjects involved and it was discovered a male and female known to each other were involved in a physical altercation. The male and female both sustained injuries and both were arrested.
Nov. 10
10:42 a.m.: Jessica R. Hice, 21, of the 1000 block of Thompson Boulevard, was arrested at her residence for third-degree domestic assault. An officer responded to the residence for a report of a domestic disturbance. He met with the parties involved and learned an argument started between the two people before the female assaulted the male with various household items, causing visible injury. The male defended himself and struck the female in the head, also causing visible injury. The female then went outside and damaged their mutual vehicle with a shovel. The investigation revealed the female was the primary aggressor.
Nov. 11
1:15 a.m.: Garrett Michael Ecker, 35, of Windsor, was arrested near the intersection of West Ninth Street and South Osage Avenue for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers conducted a traffic stop for a license violation. A passenger, Ecker, had an active warrant and was arrested. Contraband was observed in the vehicle and the vehicle was searched. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.
Incidents
Nov. 5
2:30 p.m.: A hit-and-run accident was reported at a business in the 100 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The owner of the business explained someone struck the Empire gas meter on the rear of the building and left the scene. The officer observed the meter and a metal pole were damaged. Review of security video footage showed the incident happened in the early morning Oct. 27. The suspect vehicle was identified and located Nov. 6. The suspect was identified and admitted to striking the pole and meter and leaving the scene. Charges are being requested.
Nov. 6
1:01 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in the 700 block of South Ohio Avenue. The suspect vehicle struck city property, damaging it, and then left the scene without reporting the accident. Video footage of the incident has been obtained.
Nov. 9
9:15 p.m.: Officers responded to a business in the 4100 block of West Main Street for a report of an assault. The caller was almost struck by a vehicle in the parking lot after attempting to speak with the vehicle’s driver about improper parking. The driver attempted to hit her and drove away. The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived and the driver has not been identified.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Nov. 10
1:19 a.m.: Ariel Jade Hansell, of Marshall, was arrested in the 4800 block of South Limit Avenue in Sedalia for operating a vehicle without a valid license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than 5 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies conducted a traffic stop due to the wrong tags being on the vehicle. While deputies were making contact with the driver, identified as Hansell, she and the front seat passenger were attempting to change seats.
Incidents
Nov. 8
7:02 p.m.: Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of McVey in Sedalia. A suspect has been identified and a charge of second-degree property damage will be requested.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Nov. 9
12:27 a.m.: Rose E. Harmon, 52, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County for driving while intoxicated.
12:46 a.m.: Marcelle F. Page, 46, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for driving while intoxicated, speeding and failure to drive within a single lane.
Nov. 10
3:42 p.m.: Sean D. Loomis, 26, of Sedalia, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.
