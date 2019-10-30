This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
Oct. 28
8:05 p.m.: Deputies took a report of stalking in the 600 block of South Walnut Street in La Monte. Edward Marshall, of Sedalia, was arrested on charges of violating a full order of protection, first-degree stalking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.
Oct. 29
4:24 a.m.: Deputies responded to the 100 block of Villa Drive in reference to a domestic assault. Deputies learned the suspect shot a firearm off inside the residence and physically assaulted an individual. Drug paraphernalia was also located in plain view. Tyler D. Whyte was arrested and deputies are requesting charges of second-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Oct. 29
9:45 a.m.: A 17-year-old male was arrested at Smith-Cotton High School for being a minor in a visibly intoxicated condition. The minor was transported to the Pettis County Jail and a summons was issued for being a minor visibly intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.