This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 17
7:50 p.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Main Street and South Park Avenue for a moving violation. A narcotics K9 was deployed and alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun. Justin W. Long, 25, of Niangua, was arrested for unlawful possession of a concealable weapon and violation of a protection order.
11:27 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to assist on a traffic stop on North Limit Avenue near Duke Road. The officer could smell a strong odor of intoxicants and it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Christopher M. Priebe, 46, of Nevada, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Sept. 18
The Sedalia Police Department served a drug-related search warrant at a residence in the 2500 block of Kay Avenue. Upon making entry, two adult subjects were located within the residence and detained without incident. A search of the residence revealed LSD, marijuana, THC wax, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and more than $27,000 in U.S. currency. One adult was released without charges at the time of the report. Christopher Sanchez-Mancilla, 24, was arrested for manufacturing/distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
Incidents
Sept. 17
9:29 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the Katy Depot in reference to an assault. The complainant stated two individuals in an SUV drove by and shot them with a paintball, hitting the complainant in the shin. The suspects had left the area and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 17
1:17 p.m.: Joseph A. Leonard, 28, of North Carolina, was arrested in Saline County for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
1:38 p.m.: Roderick R. Vose, 32, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
1:38 p.m.: Karena J. Heatwole, 22, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
