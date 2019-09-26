This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 22
1:04 a.m.: A subject check was performed on an individual on Anderson Avenue. An investigation revealed the person was in possession of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia. Brandon L. Kelch, 29, of Sedalia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:32 a.m.: A vehicle was stopped at West Fourth Street and South Ohio Avenue for driving in the middle of the road and disobeying a red light. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Dale V. Edwards, 49, of the 600 block of South Barrett Avenue, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and failure to obey a traffic control device.
Sept. 23
2:33 a.m.: An officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for not having any plates. A consent search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. James W. Cramer, 32, of Sedalia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 24
4:51 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for the report of a subject who was waving a gun around in the parking lot. The officer attempted to make contact with a subject matching the description of the suspect. The suspect took off running and failed to stop for the officer. The subject was later located and arrested. Antwon I. Steele, 19, of Westwood Avenue, was arrested for resisting arrest.
9:10 p.m.: An officer observed a vehicle failing to come to a complete stop at a stoplight on West Third Street at South Limit Avenue. The officer initiated a stop and learned the driver had a suspended license. Drug paraphernalia containing a controlled substance was also located. Maria D.S. Lowe, 38, of the 400 block of North Grand Avenue, was arrested for driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
Incidents
Sept. 21
4:07 p.m.: Officers responded to an accident on Thompson Boulevard. A vehicle was waiting to turn north onto Thompson Boulevard from a private drive. The driver said they checked for traffic and did not see anyone, so they began to turn. Their vehicle struck the victim, who was in a wheelchair, in the center lane. The victim said they were crossing the roadway. They stopped in the center line to see where the vehicle was going and made motions to determine which way the vehicle was going to turn. The victim said the driver never indicated they were turning north and proceeded across the road, striking them. A witness said the victim had been crossing the road, stopped to observe which way the vehicle was going to turn, and the vehicle turned without noticing the victim and struck them. The victim said he already had a broken femur from a previous incident, but that area had a new injury. They were transported for medical attention by the Pettis County Ambulance District.
Sept. 22
8:42 p.m.: An officer responded to the 300 block of East Sixth Street for property damage. The victim said both driver side tires on their vehicle had been “slashed.” There were puncture marks on both tires.
Sept. 23
1:57 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to the intersection of North Grand Avenue and West Main Street for a traffic complaint of a vehicle that collided into the east railroad crossing arm guard rail then left the scene. Contact was made with the witness and video evidence was obtained.
Sept. 24
12:31 p.m.: An officer responded to the 2000 block of West Main Street for a burglary. The officer was shown a piece of asphalt which was thrown through a side window of a business. The complainant said the cash register and the money inside of it were stolen along with other money.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Sept. 24
3:10 p.m.: Gilbert Trujilo, 28, of Colorado, was arrested in Johnson County for a Colorado Department of Corrections felony warrant, felony resisting arrest, and fishing without a permit.
