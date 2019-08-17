Marjorie “Midge” Smith will observe her 92nd birthday Aug. 24.
She was born Aug. 24, 1927, in Waverly.
Marjorie worked at Inter-State Studio and enjoys traveling, art and painting.
She has three children, Tom Smith, of Green Ridge, Gerald Smith, of Clinton, and Sandra Kay Smith Scalon, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Birthday cards may be sent to Marjorie at the Sylvia G. Thompson Resident Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
