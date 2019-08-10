Mr. and Mrs. Bob Stone, of Green Ridge, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Aug. 10.
Joy Yvonne Saul and Bob Stone were married Aug. 10, 1979, at Bethel Temple United Methodist Church in Hughesville by the Rev. Michael Maddox.
Mr. Stone is retired after 48 years as a principal, teacher and high school volleyball coach from Green Ridge R-8 School District. He works as a security guard at Sedalia Nucor.
Mrs. Stone is retired after 40 years as a teacher at Long Island, New York, and at Green Ridge R-8 School District.
The couple has two “children” living at home, Marlee Stone, 13, a Labrador Retriever, and Rosetta Stone, 6, an Australian Shepherd; and 22 “kids,” Pygmy goats, 50 chickens plus many quail and Guineas.
Cards and money may be sent to Bob and Joy Stone, 12453 Hickory Point Rd., Green Ridge, Mo., 65332.
