Craig and Lorin Thierfelder, of Clifton City, became the parents of a daughter, Catalina Alu Thierfelder, born June 25, 2020, in Columbia, Missouri. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Catalina is the sister of Vivian Thierfelder, 3.
The maternal grandparents are Robin and Mike Blackburn, of La Monte. The paternal grandparents are Chris and Mary Thierfelder, of Smithton. The maternal great-grandmother is Dona Blackburn, of Malta Bend. The paternal great-grandparents are Melvin and Joann Thierfelder, of Smithton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.