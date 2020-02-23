Lorraine Vogt will observe her 84th birthday Feb. 27.
She was born Feb. 27, 1936, in Menahga, Minnesota.
Lorriane was a postmaster and she was a member of the Postmaster Association. She was an advocate and was active in church and the women’s league.
She has four children, Carla Carter, of Windsor, Elaine Fordyse, of Drexel, Rodney Vogt, of Texas, and a late daughter, Debbie.
Birthday cards may be sent to Lorriane at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center, 3333 W. 10th St., Sedalia, Mo. 65301.
