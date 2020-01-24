Joseph and Lisa Wingerter and the late Danielle Roberts Bain, all of Sedalia, announce the engagement of their daughter Jessica Wingerter to Quinton Fairfax, of Smithton. The future groom is the son of James and Leslie Fairfax, of Sedalia.
The future bride graduated in 2004 from Smith-Cotton High School. She graduated in 2007 from State Fair Community College with an associate of arts degree and in 2010 from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg with a bachelor of science in business administration: marketing degree. She works as a student success navigator at SFCC in Sedalia.
The future groom graduated in 2005 from Smithton High School. He graduated in 2006 from Linn Technical School in Linn, receiving a certificate as a heavy equipment operator. He works as a heavy equipment operator at Morton Custom Contracting in Sedalia.
A wedding is planned for June 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sedalia.
